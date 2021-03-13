Winter Storm Watch Posted for Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the broadcast area beginning Sunday night at 10 pm and continuing until Monday afternoon at 1 pm. The reason is because of a strong spring storm system that will move into the area on Sunday night that may bring with it snow totals of 4 to 10 inches.

The storms will start as rain, but with the colder overnight temperatures transition over to snow. The heaviest of the snowfall is expected on Sunday night beginning around midnight where anywhere from 3 to 7 inches could fall in the broadcast area. Monday will follow up with another 1 to 3 inches of new snow before ending around noon. More accurate rates will be available by Sunday morning when the system is just hours away.

The winds will play a role in the storm on Sunday night. East winds will blow in between 18 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph at times. This could drastically reduce visibility on roadways and lead to some potential slick areas. Drivers are urged to use caution or not venture out at all. If you must venture out, be sure to have a cell phone and charger, water, blanket, and food with you in case of an emergency.

