North Iowa Outdoors: Winnebago County Conservation Raises Camping Rates

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has voted to raise the camping rate at Dahle Park to $10.00 per night. This is the first change to the camping rate since 2004. Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz stated that the change was necessary.

The campsites remain two of the least expensive sites to camp in even with the increase in rates.

All campsites at Dahle are numbered and include electrical outlets, and no more than one camping unit is allowed per campsite. Dahle Park is located 4 miles northwest of Lake Mills and also includes water, a pit toilet, a shelter house, and access to the Winnebago River.

Camping rates at the WCCB’s other campground at Thorpe Park will remain the same at $12/night for electrical sites and $8/night at the two non-electrical sites. As at Dahle, all campsites are numbered and only one camping unit is allowed at each site. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City and includes water, pit toilets, a shelter house, a rental cabin, a small fishing lake (Lake Catherine), and hiking trails.

Those who are interested in camping at either site do not have to make a reservation ahead of time.

The Cabin at Lake Catherine remains available for use year round. Cabin rates are $61.00/weeknight and $77.00/Friday and Saturday nights. (These rates include sales tax and Iowa hotel/motel tax.) To reserve the cabin, contact the winnebago County Conservation Board at (641) 565-3390 or go to winnebagoccb.com and use the online forms.

For (Covid) safety reasons, all the kitchen utensils have been removed from the cabin, including pots, pans, dishes, cooking utensils, silverware, etc. Please bring along your own kitchen supplies. All kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, toaster, coffee maker, microwave) will still be available for use.

The checkout time at the cabin is now 11:00 AM instead of noon. This will allow for extra time to clean the cabin between guests. Check-in time will still be 3:00 PM, but it will be strictly enforced to allow for the extra cleaning.

Please remember, as always, you will still need to bring your own bedding and towels.