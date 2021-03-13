Lake Mills City Council to Meet

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several issues and hold two public hearings. The first of these will be on the proposed conveyance and execution of a the deed to Dave’s Auto Service. The council will hear public opinion on the matter before addressing Resolution 21-10 which approves the Quit Claim Deed to the property.

The second public hearing will address the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year city budget which has just been completed. Again the city will hear the thoughts of residents and employees on the context of the budget before adopting it using Resolution 21-11. Along with the adoption of the budget comes the certification of taxes for the upcoming fiscal year.

The council will also discuss approval of funding for the mini golf course, renatl rates for the Youth Center and shelter houses, and accept a warranty deed for property that has been donated to the city by Arthur Farms LLC.

Two resolutions will also be discussed. the first sets a date and time for a public hearing on the 2021 Urban Renewal Plan Amendment. The Council wants to hear public opinion on the matter before adopting the measure. the second resolution deals with the interconnection standards and net metering agreements for customer owned renewable energy electric generating facilities. The city council will need to debate a proposed ordinance addition pertaining to the section on such systems.

The council will also take up a resolution approving a second supplemental agreement for the East Main Street Sidewalk/Trail Extension Project.

The council will meet in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 N 1st Ave W, Lake Mills, Winnebago County, Iowa. Said meeting is open and the public is encouraged to attend at City Hall. Any visual or hearing-impaired person, or persons with special accessibility needs can contact the City Clerk at 641-592-3251 prior to the meeting.