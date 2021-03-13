Farm Leases Can Be an Important Conservation Tool

The Iowa Learning Farms webinar on Wednesday, March 17 at noon, will focus on how to incorporate conservation practices into a farm lease agreement.

Charles Brown, a farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will discuss the importance of conservation practices and what landowners should include in their lease to protect their farmland. Participants will learn how costs may be shared for certain conservation practices.

“Every landowner should be concerned about our water quality and soil erosion,” said Brown. “Conservation practices can be a win-win for both the landowner and the tenant.”

As an extension farm management specialist, Brown works with farmers to construct farm leases and protect their farmland. He also uses conservation practices on his own farm.

Webinar Access Instructions

To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon on March 17:

Click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172.

Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172.

Or, join from a dial-in phone line. Dial +1-312-626-6799 or +1-646-876-9923, with meeting ID 364 284 172.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time.

A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.