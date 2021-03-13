Easter Egg Hunt Planned at Heritage Park

Heritage Park and Farmers Coop have joined together for an Easter egg hunt at Heritage Park of North Iowa. Farmer’s Coop of Forest City sponsors this event for Heritage Park of North Iowa. Children from the surrounding communities are invited to hunt for candy filled eggs on Saturday, April 3rd starting promptly at 11am.

Dawn Arispe of Heritage Park stresses that children and their parents be on time.

The event is held within the gated grounds of Heritage Park. The hunt is divided into 3 age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 7-10 years old (the 5th grade in school).

All children line up and hunt in the 3 large predefined areas. Candy eggs along with special prize eggs are eagerly and quickly gathered.

Last year, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, the event is on, but masks are highly recommended for the protection of everyone at the park.

In the case of inclement weather, tune into radio station KIOW 107.3 FM for announcement