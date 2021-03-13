Dairy Technology Field Day to Be Held on April 14

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team is hosting a field day focused on dairy technology on the farm. The April 14 field day will feature two farm visits where attendees can see automated feeding and milking system technology in action and learn about calf barn management, ventilation and feeding calves with a milk taxi.

The first farm visit will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Honey Creek Dairy, 1636 400th St., Strawberry Point, Iowa. Honey Creek Dairy recently installed a Lely Vector automated feeding system as well as three Lely Astronaut automated milking units. Co-owner Dan Venteicher will be on hand to explain how the automated feeding system works and answer questions about the new facilities and equipment.

The second farm visit will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Putz family dairy at 1368 310th Ave., New Vienna, Iowa. Two years ago, the Putz family built a new naturally ventilated calf barn with individual pens and a supplemental positive pressure tube ventilation system. The facility also uses a milk taxi system for feeding calves. Brad Putz will be available to discuss how the milk taxi works and answer questions about the facility. A fogger demonstration will be performed on the ventilation system at 1:45 p.m.

“Technology is becoming more commonly used on dairy farms as a way to improve labor efficiency and flexibility, boost production, and enhance overall health and management of cows and calves,” said Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This field day will give producers a chance to see new technologies and facilities in person and have their questions answered.”

Attendees are asked to practice social distancing at the farms. Lunch will be on your own between the two farm visits. There is no fee for the field day, but RSVPs are appreciated. If you have questions or would like to RSVP, contact dairy specialists Brian Dougherty at brian1@iastate.edu or 563-239-7070; or Jenn Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949.