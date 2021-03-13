Area Senior Citizens Have Access to Vaccine Hotline

North Iowans can call the state’s 211 hotline (dial 211 from any telephone) to speak with a vaccine navigator for help finding and scheduling a vaccine appointment. The call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

State officials share that the hotline is only available to Iowans 65 and older in need of assistance. That includes those who don’t have internet access, have difficulty using technology and don’t have anyone to help them find an appointment.

Area residents in Hancock County can call (641) 843-5095 to get on the Vaccine Wait List and in Winnebago County they can call (641) 585-4763 to be placed on a list.