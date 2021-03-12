IHSAA 2021 Football District Pairings released
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the football district assignments for the 2021 season. Here they are:
Class 2A
DISTRICT #1 DISTRICT #2
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Cherokee, Washington Estherville-Lincoln Central
Okoboji, Milford OABCIG
Sheldon Pocahontas Area
Unity Christian, Orange City Southeast Valley, Gowrie
West Lyon, Inwood Spirit Lake
DISTRICT #3 DISTRICT #4
Clear Lake Jesup
Crestwood, Cresco North Fayette Valley
Forest City Oelwein
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Union, La Porte City
New Hampton Wahlert, Dubuque
Osage Waukon
DISTRICT #5 DISTRICT #6
Anamosa Centerville
Camanche Central Lee, Donnellson
Monticello Davis County, Bloomfield
Northeast Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Tipton Mid-Prairie, Wellman
West Liberty Williamsburg
DISTRICT #7 DISTRICT #8
Albia Clarinda
Chariton Clarke, Osceola
Iowa Falls-Alden Des Moines Christian
PCM, Monroe Greene County
Roland-Story, Story City Red Oak
West Marshall, State Center Shenandoah
Class 1A
DISTRICT #1 DISTRICT #2
Emmetsburg Belmond-Klemme
Ridge View Eagle Grove
Sibley-Ocheyedan Manson-NW Webster
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids South Central Calhoun
West Sioux, Hawarden South Hamilton, Jewell
Western Christian, Hull Woodward-Granger
DISTRICT #3 DISTRICT #4
Aplington-Parkersburg Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Central Springs Cascade, Western Dubuque
Denver Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Dike-New Hartford MFL-Mar-Mac
East Marshall, LeGrand Postville
South Hardin Sumner-Fredricksburg
DISTRICT #5 DISTRICT #6
Durant Cardinal, Eldon
Louisa-Muscatine Central Decatur, Leon
Mediapolis Pella Christian
Regina, Iowa City Pleasantville
West Branch Sigourney-Keota
Wilton Van Buren County
DISTRICT #7 DISTRICT #8
ACGC East Sac County
Interstate 35, Truro Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Nodaway Valley MVAOCOU
Panorama, Panora Treynor
Van Meter Underwood
West Central Valley, Stuart West Monona, Onawa
Class A
DISTRICT #1 DISTRICT #2
Akron-Westfield Lake Mills
Alta-Aurelia Newman Catholic, Mason City
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars North Butler
Hinton North Union
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Saint Ansgar
MMCRU West Fork, Sheffield
South O’Brien, Paullina West Hancock
DISTRICT #3 DISTRICT #4
AGWSR, Ackley Bellevue
BCLUW, Conrad Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Grundy Center East Buchanan, Winthrop
Hudson Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Nashua-Plainfield North Linn, Troy Mills
North Tama, Traer South Winnshiek, Calmar
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
DISTRICT #5 DISTRICT #6
Alburnett Belle Plaine
Columbus Junction Colfax-Mingo
Highland, Riverside Lynnville-Sully
Lisbon Madrid
North Cedar, Stanwood North Mahaska, New Sharon
Pekin Ogden
Wapello Wayne, Corydon
DISTRICT #7 DISTRICT #8
AHSTW, Avoca IKM-Manning
Earlham Lawton-Bronson
Mount Ayr Logan-Magnolia
Riverside, Oakland Missouri Valley
Sidney Tri-Center, Neola
Southwest Valley Westwood, Sloan
St. Albert, Council Bluffs Woodbury Central, Moville
8 Player
DISTRICT #1 DISTRICT #2
Ar-We-Va, Westside Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Glidden-Ralston Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Kingsley-Pierson Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda North Iowa, Buffalo Center
River Valley, Correctionville Northwood-Kensett
Siouxland Christian St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
St. Mary’s, Remsen West Bend-Mallard
DISTRICT #3 DISTRICT #4
Clarksville Collins-Maxwell
Janesville Colo-Nesco
Riceville Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Rockford Dunkerton
Tripoli Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction GMG, Garwin
West Central, Maynard Meskwaki Settlement
DISTRICT #5 DISTRICT #6
Calamus-Wheatland English Valleys, North English
Central City HLV, Victor
Central, Elkader Iowa Valley, Marengo
Easton Valley Lone Tree
Edgewood-Colesburg New London
Kee, Lansing Tri-County, Thornburg
Midland, Wyoming WACO, Wayland
Springville Winfield-Mount Union
DISTRICT #7 DISTRICT #8
Baxter Lamoni
BGM, Brooklyn Martensdale-St. Mary’s
Grand View Christian Moravia
Melcher-Dallas Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Montezuma Murray
Twin Cedars, Bussey Seymour
Woodward Academy Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
DISTRICT #9 DISTRICT #10
Bedford Audubon
East Mills Boyer Valley, Dunlap
East Union, Afton CAM, Anita
Fremont-Mills, Tabor Coon Rapids-Bayard
Griswold Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Lenox West Harrison, Mondamin
Stanton Woodbine
Class 4A
DISTRICT #1 DISTRICT #2
Denison-Schleswig Decorah
Fort Dodge Epworth, Western Dubuque
LeMars Marion
Spencer Mason City
Storm Lake Waterloo, East
Webster City Waverly-Shell Rock
DISTRICT #3 DISTRICT #4
Burlington Cedar Rapids, Washington
Clinton Clear Creek-Amana
Fort Madison Newton
Iowa City, Liberty Oskaloosa
Mount Pleasant Pella
North Scott, Eldridge Xavier, Cedar Rapids
DISTRICT #5 DISTRICT #6
Bondurant-Farrar Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Boone Dallas Center-Grimes
Carlisle Des Moines, Hoover
Indianola Glenwood
Norwalk Lewis Central, Council Bluffs
Perry Winterset
Class 3A
DISTRICT #1 DISTRICT #2
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City Algona
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Ballard
Carroll Gilbert
MOC-Floyd Valley Humboldt
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Nevada
Sioux Center North Polk, Alleman
DISTRICT #3 DISTRICT #4
Center Point-Urbana Assumption, Davenport
Charles City Benton Community
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Central DeWitt
Independence Maquoketa
South Tama County, Tama Mount Vernon
West Delaware, Manchester Vinton-Shellsburg
DISTRICT #5 DISTRICT #6
Fairfield ADM, Adel
Grinnell Atlantic
Keokuk Creston
Solon Harlan Community
Washington Knoxville
West Burlington/Notre Dame Saydel