IHSAA 2021 Football District Pairings released

Photo of Karl Wooldridge Karl Wooldridge44 mins agoLast Updated: March 12, 2021

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the football district assignments for the 2021 season. Here they are:

Class 2A

DISTRICT #1                                      DISTRICT #2
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock      Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Cherokee, Washington                     Estherville-Lincoln Central
Okoboji, Milford                               OABCIG
Sheldon                                            Pocahontas Area
Unity Christian, Orange City             Southeast Valley, Gowrie
West Lyon, Inwood                           Spirit Lake

DISTRICT #3                                      DISTRICT #4
Clear Lake                                        Jesup
Crestwood, Cresco                            North Fayette Valley
Forest City                                       Oelwein
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura               Union, La Porte City
New Hampton                                  Wahlert, Dubuque
Osage                                               Waukon

DISTRICT #5                                      DISTRICT #6
Anamosa                                           Centerville
Camanche                                         Central Lee, Donnellson
Monticello                                         Davis County, Bloomfield
Northeast                                          Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Tipton                                                Mid-Prairie, Wellman
West Liberty                                      Williamsburg

DISTRICT #7                                      DISTRICT #8
Albia                                                  Clarinda
Chariton                                            Clarke, Osceola
Iowa Falls-Alden                                Des Moines Christian
PCM, Monroe                                    Greene County
Roland-Story, Story City                    Red Oak
West Marshall, State Center              Shenandoah

Class 1A

DISTRICT #1                                      DISTRICT #2
Emmetsburg                                     Belmond-Klemme
Ridge View                                        Eagle Grove
Sibley-Ocheyedan                            Manson-NW Webster
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids              South Central Calhoun
West Sioux, Hawarden                      South Hamilton, Jewell
Western Christian, Hull                     Woodward-Granger

DISTRICT #3                                      DISTRICT #4
Aplington-Parkersburg                     Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Central Springs                               Cascade, Western Dubuque
Denver                                              Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Dike-New Hartford                           MFL-Mar-Mac
East Marshall, LeGrand                     Postville
South Hardin                                    Sumner-Fredricksburg

DISTRICT #5                                     DISTRICT #6
Durant                                              Cardinal, Eldon
Louisa-Muscatine                             Central Decatur, Leon
Mediapolis                                        Pella Christian
Regina, Iowa City                              Pleasantville
West Branch                                     Sigourney-Keota
Wilton                                               Van Buren County

DISTRICT #7                                      DISTRICT #8
ACGC                                                 East Sac County
Interstate 35, Truro                            Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Nodaway Valley                                 MVAOCOU
Panorama, Panora                             Treynor
Van Meter                                          Underwood
West Central Valley, Stuart                West Monona, Onawa

Class A

DISTRICT #1                                      DISTRICT #2
Akron-Westfield                                Lake Mills
Alta-Aurelia                                       Newman Catholic, Mason City
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars                   North Butler
Hinton                                               North Union
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn                   Saint Ansgar
MMCRU                                            West Fork, Sheffield
South O’Brien, Paullina                     West Hancock

DISTRICT #3                                      DISTRICT #4
AGWSR, Ackley                                 Bellevue
BCLUW, Conrad                                Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Grundy Center                                  East Buchanan, Winthrop
Hudson                                             Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Nashua-Plainfield                             North Linn, Troy Mills
North Tama, Traer                             South Winnshiek, Calmar
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

DISTRICT #5                                      DISTRICT #6
Alburnett                                           Belle Plaine
Columbus Junction                           Colfax-Mingo
Highland, Riverside                           Lynnville-Sully
Lisbon                                               Madrid
North Cedar, Stanwood                    North Mahaska, New Sharon
Pekin                                                 Ogden
Wapello                                             Wayne, Corydon

DISTRICT #7                                      DISTRICT #8
AHSTW, Avoca                                  IKM-Manning
Earlham                                             Lawton-Bronson
Mount Ayr                                         Logan-Magnolia
Riverside, Oakland                            Missouri Valley
Sidney                                               Tri-Center, Neola
Southwest Valley                               Westwood, Sloan
St. Albert, Council Bluffs                    Woodbury Central, Moville

8 Player

DISTRICT #1                                       DISTRICT #2
Ar-We-Va, Westside                           Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Glidden-Ralston                                 Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Kingsley-Pierson                                Harris-Lake Park
Newell-Fonda                                    North Iowa, Buffalo Center
River Valley, Correctionville               Northwood-Kensett
Siouxland Christian                            St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
St. Mary’s, Remsen                             West Bend-Mallard

DISTRICT #3                                       DISTRICT #4
Clarksville                                           Collins-Maxwell
Janesville                                            Colo-Nesco
Riceville                                              Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Rockford                                           Dunkerton
Tripoli                                                 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction         GMG, Garwin
West Central, Maynard                      Meskwaki Settlement

DISTRICT #5                                       DISTRICT #6
Calamus-Wheatland                          English Valleys, North English
Central City                                        HLV, Victor
Central, Elkader                                  Iowa Valley, Marengo
Easton Valley                                      Lone Tree
Edgewood-Colesburg                        New London
Kee, Lansing                                       Tri-County, Thornburg
Midland, Wyoming                            WACO, Wayland
Springville                                          Winfield-Mount Union

DISTRICT #7                                       DISTRICT #8
Baxter                                                 Lamoni
BGM, Brooklyn                                   Martensdale-St. Mary’s
Grand View Christian                         Moravia
Melcher-Dallas                                   Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Montezuma                                       Murray
Twin Cedars, Bussey                           Seymour
Woodward Academy                         Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

DISTRICT #9                                      DISTRICT #10
Bedford                                             Audubon
East Mills                                           Boyer Valley, Dunlap
East Union, Afton                              CAM, Anita
Fremont-Mills, Tabor                         Coon Rapids-Bayard
Griswold                                            Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Lenox                                                 West Harrison, Mondamin
Stanton                                              Woodbine

Class 4A

DISTRICT #1                                      DISTRICT #2
Denison-Schleswig                           Decorah
Fort Dodge                                       Epworth, Western Dubuque
LeMars                                              Marion
Spencer                                            Mason City
Storm Lake                                       Waterloo, East
Webster City                                     Waverly-Shell Rock

DISTRICT #3                                     DISTRICT #4
Burlington                                        Cedar Rapids, Washington
Clinton                                             Clear Creek-Amana
Fort Madison                                   Newton
Iowa City, Liberty                             Oskaloosa
Mount Pleasant                               Pella
North Scott, Eldridge                      Xavier, Cedar Rapids

DISTRICT #5                                   DISTRICT #6
Bondurant-Farrar                            Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Boone                                             Dallas Center-Grimes
Carlisle                                            Des Moines, Hoover
Indianola                                        Glenwood
Norwalk                                          Lewis Central, Council Bluffs
Perry                                               Winterset

Class 3A

DISTRICT #1                                    DISTRICT #2
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City               Algona
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley                 Ballard
Carroll                                              Gilbert
MOC-Floyd Valley                            Humboldt
Sergeant Bluff-Luton                        Nevada
Sioux Center                                     North Polk, Alleman

DISTRICT #3                                      DISTRICT #4
Center Point-Urbana                         Assumption, Davenport
Charles City                                       Benton Community
Hampton-Dumont/CAL                  Central DeWitt
Independence                                   Maquoketa
South Tama County, Tama                 Mount Vernon
West Delaware, Manchester               Vinton-Shellsburg

DISTRICT #5                                        DISTRICT #6
Fairfield                                               ADM, Adel
Grinnell                                               Atlantic
Keokuk                                                Creston
Solon                                                   Harlan Community
Washington                                         Knoxville
West Burlington/Notre Dame             Saydel

