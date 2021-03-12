Forest City School Bus Driver Arrested for OWI

Today, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Forest City Community District school officials were made aware that an employee, who was transporting children to another educational setting, was stopped by law enforcement and taken into custody on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated. Those being transported in the vehicle, including the driver, are all safe and no injuries occurred.

The investigation is pending and The Forest City Community School District is fully cooperating with law enforcement. The conduct alleged in this case is not tolerated. The district thoroughly investigates any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member. The employee will be on administrative leave during this investigation.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the district will direct further inquiries about the specifics of this case to the Iowa State Patrol.