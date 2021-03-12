Darlene Rodberg, age 77 died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A graveside service and a celebration of Darlene’s life will be held at a later date this spring. The inurnment will be in Brush Point Cemetery, Fertile, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service, 105 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA 50436, or

to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2 nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Darlene Beverly Rodberg was born on May 18, 1943 in Forest City to parents Harry and Verna (Chentland) Rodberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Fertile Lutheran Church. Darlene attended Fertile school, graduating in 1961.

She started her career working for Alex Despenas at Midwest Construction in Mason City. In 1965, she moved to St. Louis where she became a stewardess for Ozark Airlines. In 1975, following the death of her mother, she moved back to Forest City to live with her dad. Darlene was switchboard operator at Winnebago Industries, retiring after 30 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her friends and going on bus trips. She had been to 48 states and several European

countries. Darlene enjoyed drinking coffee with her Winnebago retiree friends, and having lunch with the Fertile girls at many local restaurants. She liked watching the Hawkeyes play sports, and even has a Hawkeye engraved on her tombstone. She looked forward to family gatherings and birthday parties for her nieces and nephews. She had John 3:16 marked in her Bible-that says it all.

Darlene is survived by one brother and his wife, Harlan and Mary Rodberg of Forest City; two nephews Eugene & Polly Rodberg of Des Moines, IA and Roger Rodberg of Charleston, SC; and two nieces, Sheila & Jeff Chose of

Kiester, MN, and Linda & Nate Hunt of Mason City, IA. She is also survived by five great-nieces Krystal (Adam)

Hengesteg and their kids Penny and Wyatt of Fairmont, MN, Taylor Chose of Wells, MN, Abigail Chose of Iowa City, IA, Evelynn Hunt of Mason City, and Eleanora Hunt of Mason City; and two special cousins Donna & Larry Nelson of Fertile, IA, and Connie Johnson of Nevada, IA.

