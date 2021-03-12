Britt to Host Live Healthy Iowa May 1

Britt is hosting the Live Healthy Iowa event at Lion’s Park on Saturday, May 1st, featuring a 5k run/walk and 1k kid’s run. Proceeds from the event benefit local wellness efforts, as well as Live Healthy Iowa kids initiatives. Participants will receive a t-shirt (only guaranteed for early registration), a race number, finisher medal, post-race refreshments, and an opportunity to win door prizes

Early registration for the 5k run/walk is $25 and goes through April 12th. After April 12th, you may still register online through April 25th for $30. You can also register on-site for $25, but no t-shirt is guaranteed for online or on-site registration. Adult 10 week wellness challenge participants receive $10 off registration.

Early registration for the 1k kid’s run for kids 12 and under is $5 and goes through April 12th. After April 12th, you may still register your children online through April 25th for $5. You can also register your kids on-site for $5, but no t-shirt is guaranteed with late or on-site registration.

For more information or to register, visit livehealthyiowa.org. You can also click on this link for a map of the route. 2021 Britt 5K route map