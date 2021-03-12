Britt Fire Association Selling Raffle Tickets

Raffle Tickets for a chance to win $3,250 in cash prizes are now on sale from the Britt Fire Association volunteer firefighters. Raffle tickets are $10 each, and you could win 2 – $500 cash prizes, 3 – $250 cash prizes, 5 – $100 cash prizes, and 20 – $50 cash prizes. The Britt Fire Association will hold the raffle at 7:30pm on Saturday, April 3rd at the Britt Golf Course during its annual meeting. Proceeds from the raffle go to purchase new equipment for the volunteer fire department. Persons need not be present to win.