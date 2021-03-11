Patriots for Pets Holds a Fund Raiser

Patriots for Pets in Clear Lake went on Facebook to hold a fundraiser for the animal shelter. The event can be found on the Jordan’s Way Facebook page.

Kris Rotondo is the principal organizer for the event holds events like these everywhere.

The event continues until 9pm at Patriots for Pets at 805 N. 40th Street in Clear Lake. Rotondo is pushing everyone to donate in various ways with an ultimate goal.

The shelter finds homes for cats, dogs, and puppies who are homeless and want a forever family.

In order to raise the money, the event has some interesting games and pranks on the staff.

Anyone interested in participating can go to the Jordan’s Way Facebook Page. Those interested in adopting a pet from the shelter can call (641) 357-8050.