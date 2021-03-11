New Short-Term Certificate Offerings through NIACC Continuing Education

NIACC Continuing Education is pleased to offer two new short-term certificate offerings in the Spring of 2021, Phlebotomy Certificate and Human Services Direct Support Certificate.

The Phlebotomy Certificate program is designed to give students a thorough background in blood collection, including demonstration of venipuncture and skin puncture techniques, followed by an opportunity to gain competency during the clinical experience. Upon successful completion, graduates will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to sit for national certification exams. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to enroll and will be required to undergo a criminal background check prior to entering the clinical practicum. Classes start May 11, 2021.

The Human Services Direct Support Certificate is a 12-week, level 1 certificate program, starting April 5, 2021. Upon successful completion, students will have a general foundation of knowledge on the following: Intellectual disabilities and mental illness, the work environment and jargon in the field of human services, the rights of individuals served by human service providers, the responsibilities of working as a human service provider, the ethical considerations for direct care providers, including but not limited to appropriate dress, self-regulation and boundaries, person-centered care, crisis prevention and intervention, and service planning.

For information about these certificate programs and to register, visit https://niacc.augusoft.net and search either “Phlebotomy” or “Human Services,” call (641) 422-4358 or email cereg@niacc.edu.

Tuition assistance is available for both programs to those who qualify.