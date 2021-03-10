Wright County Roads Getting Repaired

The warmer weather and the early spring thaw are now concerning secondary road engineers in area counties. Much of this has to with water under the roads and soft gravel. While planting season is several weeks away, farmers ma=y begin to work some of the fields with fertilizer and silage tiling to prepare for the growing season. this means that many of those secondary roads will be used by tractors and farm equipment rolling out to get to those fields.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons told the wright County supervisors that his crew was getting ready to hit the secondary roads in Wright County

While preparations are being made to resurface and repair secondary roads, Wright County Road Crews are working several work orders as quickly as they can.

No set date has been established as to the resurfacing and repairs of the Wright County secondary roads.