Worth County to Explore Options for Thrush Intersection

The Worth County Supervisors have asked Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm to look into a potentially dangerous intersection near Grafton. The intersection under review is 390th and Thrush. Several accidents have occurred including the deaths of two women.

The Secondary Roads Department has put down rumble strips and flashing signs to get drivers to stop at the intersection. Because it is a wide open intersection, it appears that some drivers merely slow down and do not stop.

Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm addressed the Worth County Board of Supervisors on what he intends to do.

Supervisors appreciated the intentions of Brumm, but Chairman A. J. Stone wanted law enforcement to get more involved in formulating a decision.

The Worth County Secondary Roads Department will move forward with outside engineering consultations and input from the Iowa State Patrol.