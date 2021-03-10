Tornado Watch and Wind Advisories Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Franklin, and Winnebago Counties until 8pm. Conditions are such that a tornado could form in the watch area. Winds in the affected area could reach as high as 45 miles per hour after 5 pm.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory until midnight tonight in tandem with the wind gust possibilities. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blow down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.