Feenstra: ‘PRO Act’ Attacks Workers’ Rights in Favor of Union Bosses

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement in response to House Democrats passing H.R. 842, a radical union boss wish list that threatens the fundamental rights of workers:

“With the so-called ‘PRO Act,’ Democrats are once again attacking workers by prioritizing the interests of union bosses. This bill would stifle the rights of hardworking Iowans by forcing them into one-size-fits-all contracts, exposing their personal information without their consent, and curbing their ability to work as independent contractors.

“What’s worse, it would repeal Iowa’s right-to-work law, meaning thousands of Iowans would be forced to use a chunk of their hard-earned paycheck to become a member of a union they don’t even want to join. Not only would it lower take-home pay, it would also allow unions to use workers’ money to fund left-wing groups like Planned Parenthood. Any comprehensive labor reform bill should prioritize workers, but this bill prioritizes union bosses. That’s why I strongly opposed this bill.”