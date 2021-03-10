Belmond Growth Alliance Tasked With Marketing the City to Interested Business and Industry

When the year ended last year, a large industry left the city of Belmond. This is leaving a large hole for the city to try and fill. Not an impossible task for Belmond City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlyle who see the potential for growth in his city.

In order to get this done, Carlyle said that the city needed to merge marketing teams.

This allows the city to place a greater emphasis on marketing Belmond as a viable manufacturing and business location.

There has been some interest in the facilities and Carlyle believes the city will be successful in attracting a new manufacturing company or business into Belmond.