MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
As the House Shoves Through Partisan “COVID Relief” Package, Ernst Decries Irresponsible Spending of Iowa Taxpayer Dollars
Despite bipartisan opposition, today House Democrats voted to advance their partisan, nearly $2 trillion “COVID relief” package to President Biden’s desk. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) called out the Democrats for turning their back on bipartisanship—instead of working across the aisle like the previous five COVID packages Congress passed—and abusing hardworking Iowans’ taxpayer dollars for their own political interests and party priorities.