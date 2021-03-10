20-21 MBT AND KIOW PREP OF THE WEEK WEEK 25

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Wyatt Helming is a big reason the Lake Mills basketball team made its 2nd straight trip to the State Tournament. In the 54-40 win over West Fork, Helming had 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots. For the season, Helming has averaged 13.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots per game. Congratulations to Lake Mills junior Wyatt Helming, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.