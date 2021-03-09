Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss the Max Levy Resolution

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are beginning to head into the spring season with discussions on drainage systems and road work. When they meet at 9am on Tuesday, they will begin with a thorough review of the current COVID-19 policies within the county offices and grounds. Cases have been declining in the county, but the board may continue to be vigilant and maintain current policies until vaccinations have been given out to as many residents as possible.

The board will take up the matter of a policy with an unusual name given to it by the state legislature. The Max Levy by name implies that governmental bodies can impose the highest possible tax allowable, when in truth, that is not the case. Each governmental body such as a city council, county supervisory board, or legislature must clearly define what amount of tax they will levy. This is the maximum amount that they will levy that year. They cannot change or add to the amount during the course of a fiscal year for that particular tax. The board will review the resolution for this year.

Along with this discussion, comes the approval of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget for the county. The board will set a public hearing date where the public may air their opinions, concerns, or approval of the new budget. The budget must be approved and sent into the state shortly.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) will approach the board about a drainage issue in Drainage District 53. Brenda Moritz-Tenold will address the board on possible action needed on Lateral 11C located near Leland next to the Winnebago Lutheran Church. It is unclear at this time if there’s needed repairs, tiling, or a clean out needed in the lateral.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will approach the board for approval of plans and specifications of a bridge replacement northeast of Thompson on 440th street and west of 70th Avenue. Meinders intends to put of a notice to bidders and a letting date for the project, pending approval by the board.

The board will meet in the Winnebago County Courthouse Supervisors Room beginning at 9am. It can viewed by going to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/ or for those who would like to participate in the open forum at the end of the meeting, they can call (641) 591-6903, participant code: 149935.