Mark Paul Kaiser, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home in Forest City.

A memorial service for Mark will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church,

305 South Clark Street in Forest City. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Snyder. Inurnment will take place at a later

date.

For those attending the service in person, the use of a face covering is requested, and in honor of Mark, please wear casual clothing-specifically, anything MN Vikings or racing attire is appropriate.

If you are unable to attend, Mark’s service will be live streamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website. Click on Mark Kaiser to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

Mark Paul Kaiser was born on May 8th, 1957, in Oelwein, IA, to his parents Paul and Charlene (Vande

Voorde) Kaiser. After leaving Oelwein, the family of seven moved to Decorah, then Allison, and then finally

moved to Forest City when Mark was in high school. Mark graduated from Forest City High School in 1975.

On March 10th, 1978, Mark was united in marriage with Marilyn Chodur at the Little Brown Church in

Nashua, IA. They made their home in Forest City, where they raised five children, and have lived there

ever since.

For Mark, cars were both a hobby and an occupation. For 25 years he worked as a mechanic at the local

Chevy dealer, during that time he was also the tow truck driver. Then in 2006, Mark pursued his dream

with his wife of opening their own auto shop, Kaiser Auto Repair. He loved getting to know and visiting with

his loyal customers. He made many lifelong friends along the way.

As for cars being a hobby, Mark was an avid NASCAR fan who followed both Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr.

He loved going to local dirt track races as well. Mark even was involved in a few sport mod and modified pit

crews during his lifetime. Mark was also a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He spent many hours

watching and attending both sports with his son, Mike. Mark and Mike also spent many hours working on

the Chevelle together. They got the Chevelle in 1996, and have spent the last 25 years restoring and

modifying it. Finally, on March 5th, 2021, he got to hear it run with a new motor for the first time, a highlight

he had been looking forward to for years.

Outside of work he enjoyed a lot of different hobbies. He loved to go camping with his wife, canoeing,

kayaking, and golfing. He also really enjoyed target shooting with friends.

Mark’s personality was something that really stood out about him. He was truthful, witty, smart, caring, and

selfless. He was always a man of his word. Not only did Mark love his family and friends, but he also loved

his pet dog. Rocky (aka Rock-Rock), their fierce Yorkie, was a big part of his life. He also had a special

relationship with each of his granddogs.

Mark is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kaiser of Forest City; five children, Tina Badker of Clear Lake, IA,

Shelly (Rick) Skjeie of Forest City, IA, Michael Kaiser of Forest City, IA, Amanda Cohrs of Spring Valley, IL,

and Melissa (Mark) Nelson of Thornton, IA; eleven grandchildren, SSgt. Wade (Sarah) Lohman and Austin

Lohman; Payton, Audrey, Blake, and Carter Skjeie; McKenna, Morgann, and Maya Cohrs; Micah and

Mason Nelson; and two great-grandchildren, Klaus and Baby Theodore Lohman.

Mark is also survived by his parents, Paul Kaiser of Springfield, MO, and Charlene (Bill) Merkel of Houston,

TX; four siblings, Cheri (Bill) Crawford, Jody (Charles) Kelly, Lori (Rick) Nelson, and Vicki (Jeff) Cordell; as

well as Marilyn’s siblings, Ralphene (David) Stokke, Deanna (John) Hill, Jeanne (Steve) Lahey, Steven

(Carolyn) Chodur, Gary (Deb) Chodur, and Judy (Mike) Gouge; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins,

and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; step-mother, Joy Kaiser; and his parents-in-law, Ralph and

Verylene Chodur.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685