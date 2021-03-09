Lake Mills Boys Basketball season comes to a close

SPORTS NEWS MARCH 9 2021

The Lake Mills Bulldogs season came to a close with a heartbreaking 64-61 overtime defeat to Montezuma. Ryan Huston led the way for the Bulldogs, with 19 points, including 5 three pointers. Caleb Bacon added 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Wyatt Helming added 16 and 12 rebounds. Trey Shearer led Montezuma with 25 points. The Bulldogs say goodbye to an outstanding senior class, including Bacon, Huston, Dashawn Linnen, and Antwon Jackson.

Other state tournament scores from Monday, in Class 1A:

North Linn 77, South Winneshiek 52

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 51, Easton Valley 45 OT

Grand View Christian 54, Remsen St. Mary’s 45

Class 2A:

Boyden-Hull 74, South Central Calhoun 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Van Meter 41

The Clear Lake Lions take on top-seeded Ballard in the 3A quarterfinals this afternoon at 2 pm.