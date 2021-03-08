West Hancock Preschool Informational Meeting Scheduled

The West Hancock Community School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of Britt and Kanawha 3 and 4 year old preschool children who are eligible for the 2021-22 school year. This meeting is designed for parents only.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by September 15, 2021 to be eligible for preschool. Parents are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.

Please mark your calendars for March 23rd at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 for pre-registration. Pre-registration will not begin prior to this date. Section preference and enrollment into 3 and 4 year old preschool are based on signup that evening and thereafter. If you have any questions, please call West Hancock Elementary at 843-3833.