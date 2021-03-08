On International Women’s Day, Ernst Recognizes Achievements of Female Trailblazers, Encourages Women to Pursue their Dreams

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate and first woman to represent Iowa in Congress, is recognizing the accomplishments of female trailblazers in Iowa and throughout America’s history and encouraging young women to pursue their dreams on International Women’s Day.

Ernst also highlighted that today women make up a majority of the Iowa congressional delegation.