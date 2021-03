Lannie A. Buns, 68, of Woden passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Saturday March 20th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden. A private inurnment will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.