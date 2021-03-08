Hancock County Reduces Mental Health Levy from 30 to 19

On Monday after receiving no opposition, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the 2021-2022 proposed budget, with a reduction in property taxes levied from the original proposed budget. After re-calculating Mental Health from a taxable valuation of 30 down to 19 to align with the new Central Iowa Community Services (CICS) mental health region, the levy reduction saves Hancock County taxpayers about $117,000. This also reduced the overall expected taxes levied on property from $6,109,701 down to $5,994,460, which is not even 1 percent more than the current fiscal year’s budget estimate. Hancock County Supervisors Gary Rayhons, Jerry Tlach and Sis Greiman all chimed in on how well the budget came together.

In addition, it was originally estimated that the 2021-2022 proposed tax rate for urban would be 3.80469, and rural 6.68739, but it has decreased to 3.69297 for urban and 6.57567 for rural. In comparison, this is a reduction from the 2020-2021 rates in effect thru June 30, 2021 at 3.82055 for urban and 6.82055 for rural.

In other budget news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors also adopted a resolution of committed funds. Supervisor Tlach tells about that.