Bulldogs’ Historic Run Comes to an End

What a difference a year and some state experience makes. After a slow start, #2 Lake Mills and #7 Montezuma go toe-to-toe in a Class 1A Quarterfinal; Bulldogs fall in OT, 64-61.

Tough to say the ‘game of the tournament’ on day one, but Lake Mills and Montezuma played a good one. It ended a run of back-to-back Class 1A overtime games. Easton Valley’s Kaleb Cornilsen hit two free throws with no time left on the clock to send the game before the Bulldogs and Braves to overtime, so fans in Des Moines were treated to some good basketball.

Once again, Lake Mills found itself in familiar territory. The Bulldogs – seeded second in the tournament – fell behind the seven seed, Montezuma, by nine points just four minutes into the game. However, this time, the experienced Bulldogs overcame the deficit to take a six-point lead with two minutes left in half. Montezuma answered, and Trey Shearer hit a 28-foot three to send the game to the half, 40-40. Remember last year? Lake Mills scored only 45 points the entire game. While down nine early, senior Caleb Bacon said, “we just told each other to calm down.”

An unlikely hero emerged in the first-half for Lake Mills. Ryan Huston made two of the Bulldogs’ first three field goals, both from three-point range. The senior has played in every game this season but was only averaging three points per game coming into the tournament. Huston was in double figures in the first half scoring 11, including three triples. Caleb Bacon and Wyatt Helming also scored double digits in the first half. Huston went on to lead Lake Mills in scoring with 19.

The second half brought the drama needed for a state tournament game. Both teams made runs, but neither lead by more than five points. Lake Mills held the ball for nearly a full minute, tied at 58 in the final frame. The Bulldogs decided to leave the game in their own hands and not let one of the best shooters to play basketball in Iowa – Shearer – decide the game. After a couple of timeouts, Wyatt Helming got a look from the third block, but it was short, and the game headed for overtime.

Final shot for Lake Mills at the end of regulation

Overtime was a different story, and Lake Mills went cold. The Bulldogs scored just one point through the first three minutes of overtime, while the Braves added four more to their score. Montezuma then reversed the roles and slowed the game down, forcing Lake Mills to foul. The Braves kept up their hot shooting, nailing two of three free-throws on their way to a 64-61 victory over Lake Mills in the Class 1A Quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Bulldogs’ final attempt to tie the game fell short with just two seconds left to close the door. Lake Mills got double-double’s out of both Wyatt Helming and Caleb Bacon.

The Bulldogs’ season comes to an end short of their goal, but it made some history and could be the best team the school has ever seen. They broke the record for most wins, ended the conference title drought, and became just the fourth team in school history to make the state tournament. Caleb Bacon will end his career as the school all-time leader in rebounds.

game leaders

Lake Mills

Ryan Huston 19 points, 5-7 from three-point range

Caleb Bacon 17 points, 10 rebounds

Wyatt Helming 16 points, 12 rebounds

Montezuma

Trey Shearer 25 points

Cole Watts 18 points

Eddie Burgess 14 points