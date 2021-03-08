Armed Forces Historical Center to Hold Easter Ham Sale

A coming new attraction on the Forest City horizon is doing a fund raising event that will be the centerpiece of Easter dinner tables. Heritage Park of North Iowa’s Dawn Arispe tells how area residents can get their hands on a 9 pound ham.

The sale of the hams will begin on March 15th and continue until they are sold out. This is a free will donation with the suggested donation of $50.

All proceeds will go towards the renovation and interior display units for the new Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa which will be located in the Heritage Park of North Iowa.

Arispe can be reached on or after the 15th at (641) 596-0527.