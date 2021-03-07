Worth Board to Handle General Issues on Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30 am. The meetings will be available via Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/435128100. The meeting ID is 435 128 100.

During the Monday morning meeting, the board will hear from the Secondary Roads Department on the current condition of secondary roads. Grading, repairs, and re-rocking may be discussed along with any issues that have developed that need the departments attention. This will be followed by the County Drainage Clerk who will discuss any current or future projects to drainage lines. One of the projects includes Drainage District 46 and Lateral 8. Because costs exceeded projections, a change order will be filed with the board.

Jason Petersburg will once again address the board on the proposed business subdivision located off I-35 and Highway 105. Petersburg will ask the board to approve a seventh and final pay estimate to Wunsch Construction Inc. for the work done on the subdivision. The board may address a resolution to approve the work done on the site.

Petersburg will ask the board to approve vacating 360th between Cardinal and Dogwood. The road has been a Class B road but has not been maintained because of its lack of use.