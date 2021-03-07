Sunday Talk: Kingland on the New Armed Forces Historical Center in Forest City

Forest City will soon be host to a new attraction, the Armed Forces Historical Center whose mission is to honor our veterans, preserve their stories and educate and inform the public.

Dave Kingland is the Chair of the Executive Board that has been appointed by the Winnebago Historical

Society to lead the construction and fundraising for the Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa. He took a moment to visit with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about the Center.

Funds are being accepted for building renovations, displays for military artifacts, audio-visual equipment,

new entry doors, and a handicapped entrance ramp. Make check payable to Winnebago Historical Society

with AFHCNI in the memo line, and mail to PO Box 27. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.