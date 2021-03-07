Sunday Talk: Grassley on the $2 Trillion Relief Bill

The Senate has passed President Joe Biden’s and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion COVID relief package, Republicans are concerned about the actual necessity to spend this much of taxpayer dollars on projects unrelated to COVID. Democrats have included bridge projects, enhancements to refundable tax credits, an expansion of Obamacare subsidies, and an $86 billion taxpayer bailout of poorly managed multiemployer pension plans. Nearly a quarter of the package, or $422 billion, is dedicated to direct payments to households with incomes up to $200,000 regardless of whether they have lost a job or experienced any loss of income.

Senator Charles Grassley took to the Senate floor to state his case during the debates leading up to the passage.