List of Eligible COVID Vaccine Candidates Will Have Additions on Monday

Effective Monday, March 8, Iowa vaccine providers can officially begin vaccinating additional priority

populations. Individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are now eligible. Julie Sorenson, Director of the Winnebago County Public Health describes some of these conditions.

This announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported they are nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups. Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion.

Because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccine, area residents will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases. The White House announced this week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.

At this time, the 211 Call Center is still only for Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.

Because of the sudden changes, Sorenson recommends everyone who is eligible contact the Winnebago County Health Department at (641) 585-4763 to get on the list of new qualifiers until they can coordinate everything with their three partners, Miller Pharmacy, MercyOne Clinics, and Hy-Vee.