Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Use Caution When Venturing Out on the Ice

An absolutely perfect weekend is on tap for the area as far as fishing is concerned. Our meteorological spring is bringing 50’s on Saturday and 60’s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Officials are warning everyone to check the ice on area lakes before venturing out.

If you’re headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. Go fishing only if you’re feeling well. Practice proper social distancing (at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in your household) and keep a face covering handy for when social distancing cannot be maintained. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Black Hawk Lake

On March 4, there was 8 inches of good ice under 4 inches of poor quality ice near the Ice House Point boat ramp. Anglers are out on the ice. Conditions will continue to deteriorate quickly with the warm temperatures. There is open water in Town Bay from the winter aeration system. Ice is thinner in the inlet bridge bay; avoid ice near the bridge. Black Crappie – Fair: Try waxworms and small live minnows. Sorting is needed; 8- to 10-inch fish reported. Bite has been hit or miss. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use waxworms or live minnows on a small jig in the southwest portion of the lake between Provost Point, Denison Beach and Ice House Point. You may have to move to find fish; fish are 6- to 12-inches. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Try a waxworm on a small jig fished in 3-6 feet of water. Sorting is needed with some fish up to 8-inches.

Black Hawk Pit

Ice fishing is not recommended.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are deteriorating due to the warm weather and will continue to do so quickly to where ice will be unsafe. Areas near inflows are unsafe. As of March 4th, anglers were still making their way out with foot traffic only. Use caution and check ice thickness often. Water clarity on the north end of the lake is lower due to snowmelt running into the lake. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try minnows or waxworms fished in 10-20 feet of water; 10- to 12-inch keepers with lots of sorting. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have had luck in 10-20 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Try a jigging spoon with a small minnow or minnow head fished in areas with up to 25 feet of depth. Bluegill – Fair: Use waxworms in 20 feet of water.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

On March 3rd there was 14 inches of clear ice under 4 inches of poor quality ice in the west end of the lake. Ice is covered with slush and water in some places and will continue to deteriorate quickly with the predicted warmer temperatures. There are thinner areas from a pressure seam extending from Casino Point to the northeast. Ice near the big island and near Chautauqua Point may by thinner and unsafe. Avoid these areas; use caution and check ice thickness often as you move around. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use waxworms and minnows near the dredge cuts along the west and north portions of the lake. Move around to find fish. Larger fish are 10- to 13- inches. Walleye – Fair: Try a small minnow on a jigging spoon in the dredge cuts and flats. Best bite is mornings and evenings. You may have to move around to find groups of fish. Anglers have had luck in the north end and western portions of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a waxworm on a jig or minnow on a small jigging spoon. You may need to move to find fish near the dredge cuts.

As of March 4th, anglers are still fishing larger bodies of water. The top 5-6 inches of most ice is cloudy and rotten. Ice will continue to deteriorate quickly to where it is unsafe with the predicted warm temperatures. Use caution and check ice thickness often if you venture out. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout are biting on a variety of baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily bag limit is 5.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 14-18 inches. With the warmer weather, the condition of access points will change quickly. Use caution around the rushes and the near the aeration holes boundary. Avoid the channel between the little lake and the main lake and around the island. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellows are biting on a variety of baits. Use your electronics to find fish; stay mobile. Best bite is a half hour before sunset. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Try near vegetation in 2 to 6 feet of water. Use bigger bait to catch keeper-sized fish. Walleye – Fair: Try dead sticking a minnow while you fish with another rod. Best bite is near sunrise and sunset. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish along the dredge cuts. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig in the open areas near the rushes.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 14-18 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and small minnow fished along the edge of the dredge cut. Yellow Perch – Slow. Northern Pike – Slow.

Lower Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 12 inches off the boat ramp; the top 6 inches is soft and areas near shore are deteriorating.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 14-18 inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try near vegetation in 4 to 5 feet of water on the west side of the lake. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 14-18 inches. Bluegill – Good: Try a small glow jig tipped with spikes near vegetation. You may need to use a 1 to 2 pound leader with the clear water. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Upper Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 12 inches off the boat ramp; the top 6 inches is soft and areas near shore are deteriorating.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently in use. Ice thickness is around 16.5 inches.

Dog Creek (Lake)

Fishing has been fair to good.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed. Ice conditions vary across the lake with averages around 18 inches or more. Bluegill – Good: Easily catch lots of bluegill; a lot of sorting may be needed with many 7.5- to 9-inch fish. Yellow Perch – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Ingham Lake

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently in use. Ice thickness is around 16 inches or more with a major open hole from the lake aeration unit. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching larger yellow perch, but with low frequency. Some good sized perch have been seen recently.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms.

Lost Island Lake

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently running on the northeast side near the nature center. Ice thickness is 18-20 inches. A good amount of fishing pressure has been seen recently. Yellow Perch – Good. Walleye – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness varies around 19 inches. Bluegill – Good: Lots of 4- to 6-inch fish are being caught. Black Crappie – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Caution: Winter aeration system is currently in use. Ice conditions are around 18-22 inches, but can be variable. Use caution; a side-by-side went through the ice the last week of December. Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is closed. Ice thickness across the lake is around 18 inches or more. Caution: There are many open holes around the lake, and many of the accesses have deteriorated due to large vehicle traffic. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch fishing is getting better; you may need to move around to find them, many quality 9- to 10.5-inchers have been caught. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has been tough.

Trumbull Lake

Ice thickness is around 11 inches with an open hole on the north end caused by geese.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is closed. Ice thickness varies, starting around 19 inches. Caution: there are many seams across the lake. Panfishing has been spotty in many of the bays where many anglers have been able to sight fish in around 10 feet of water along weed lines. Many fish are headed to the basins with the latest cold front. Yellow Perch – Fair. Bluegill – Good.

The walleye season is closed on Spirit, East Okoboji and West Okoboji Lake. Ice is still in good condition, ranging from 18-24 inches. Many boat ramps have deteriorated ice due to large vehicle traffic and warm weather. The extended forecast calls for continued warm temperatures with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Backwaters have 20+ inches of ice. Ice depth varies in areas with current. Use care as warmer temperatures impact snow melt. Having a variety of baits and lures will help maximize your catch. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are sitting higher in water column out of current. Use minnows for best luck. Bluegill – Fair: A few gills are being caught while fishing for crappie. Try small pieces of bait and lures; bluegills have very small mouths. Walleye – Fair: Use live bait for best luck. Find an eddy or deeper pool.

Decorah District Streams

Streams are very clear. Starting to see bare ground, but some spots still have 6-8 inches of snow. Gravel roads are messy and rutted. Iowa’s trout season is open all year. Many streams maintain excellent populations of brown trout. Many trout streams flow through wildlife management areas. Use care when parking along road if a parking area isn’t plowed. Trout stream stocking season is around the corner. Rainbow Trout – Good: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year. Brown Trout – Good: Meltwater inputs on warmer days will spur a bite. Use tackle imitating forage fish or midges; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock. Brook Trout – Good: Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is 12+ inches with snow. Open water around the aerator; use caution around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm or spike on a small jig under a bobber; find brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Minnows work best; fish deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Concentrate your effort along the rock reefs or brush piles.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is 12+ inches with some snow. Fresh inputs from snowmelt should perk up fish. Use caution when walking to your favorite ice fishing hole; check ice thickness often. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Activity is picking up some. Look for fish higher in the water column. Black Crappie -Fair: Use minnows under a bobber. Be prepared to set the hook as you move your jig up.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is 12+ inches capped with snow. Use caution when going on ice; check ice thickness often. Activity should improve as meltwater inputs move through the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small brightly colored jig tipped with a waxworm or spike under a bobber. Keep your lure 1 to 2 feet off the bottom; a little wiggle goes a long way. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow near brush piles.

Spring-like temperatures for the weekend, but still below freezing at night. Snow is slowly melting. Use care on area rivers, especially areas with current and snowmelt. Check ice depths often. Ice depths on most area lakes are 12 inches with a crust of snow. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Ice thickness is around 8 inches or more over most of the lake. Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Bluegill – Good: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow around sunken structure.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River remains mostly locked up, but anglers should be able to get after some walleye and pike with the weekend forecast. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.

George Wyth Lake

Use extreme caution; reports of thin ice on areas of the lake with the recent warmer weather. Reports of anglers catching panfish and northern pike. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing a dead stick with a minnow on one rod and jigging an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Electronics are very helpful to find suspended crappie. Bluegill – Good: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Northern Pike – Good: Anglers are catching quality northern pike on tip-ups. Try a live chub or shiner fished just off of the bottom.

Manchester District Streams

All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and hold vast populations of brown trout. Brown Trout – Good: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River in Delaware County remains mostly open, and should provide fair to good walleye fishing. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)The Shell Rock River is mostly open; reports of anglers catching a few walleyes. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching a few crappies. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing a dead stick with a minnow on one rod and jigging an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Electronics are helpful to find suspended crappie.

Ice is most likely safe, but use extreme caution with the recent warmer temperatures. Lakes in and around the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area are producing a few catches of bluegill and crappie; fishing remains slow. Rivers are starting to open and anglers are beginning to pick up a few walleye. For further information contact your area bait and tackle shops. All field stations and fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level at Lansing has risen to 8.3 feet. Use caution as shoreline edges may become unsafe. Boat ramps are still iced in. Yellow Perch – Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Use bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike -Fair: Pike will be starting to feed in pre-spawn stages. Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is best in shallow backwaters fishing just below the ice surface.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 615.7 feet. Use caution as shoreline edges may become unsafe. Boat ramps are still iced in. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye – Slow: Use jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch – Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Use bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike will be starting to feed in pre-spawn stages. Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie bite is best in shallow backwaters fishing just below the ice surface.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 7.4 feet at Guttenberg. Use caution as shoreline edges may become unsafe. Boat ramps are still iced in. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Walleye – Slow: Use jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Yellow Perch – Good: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Use bright colored jigs tipped with waxworms in shallow backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike will be starting to feed in pre-spawn stages.Try tip-ups baited with a minnow or shiners in shallow backwater lakes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use tip-ups baited with minnows in backwaters. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie bite is best in shallow backwaters fishing just below the ice surface.

The late winter thaw has fish starting to feed more actively. Ice anglers should use caution; late season ice can be unpredictable. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water level is expected to rise this week. Water levels are 6.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.1 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Good: Ice fishing for gills and other panfish is picking up with the warmer weather; ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. Walleye – No Report: The ramp at Hawthorne was still ice in as of March 4, but the main channel is changing rapidly; soon the tailwater may be open to walleye angling. Yellow Perch – Good: Reports of lots of late ice yellow perch.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 7.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. The Bellevue City ramp may have some large ice chunks around the ramp; it is open to launch. Bluegill – Good: Ice fishing for gills and other panfish is picking up with the warmer weather; ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. Paddlefish – Good: Paddlefish season is open; check snagging rules before you go out.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is rising at 5.7 feet, 9.9 feet at Camanche and 5.0 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Good: Ice fishing for gills and other panfish is picking up with the warmer weather; ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. Some shoreline ice is already receding and access on to the ice has been difficult in some locations. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is open; check snagging rules before you go out.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 6.6 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is near 33 degrees. Water clarity is good.

Water temperature in the main channel is near freezing. Water level is stable throughout the district. Lots of changes going on the river with all the melting. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 6.56 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has risen over a foot since last weekend. River stage is forecast to reach 8.6 feet by March 10. The Marquette St. boat ramp is open and some boats were at the launch. Anglers will have to access the ramp at Gaines St. by Modern Woodmen Park. Unsafe ice conditions. Sauger – Fair: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes below the dam or Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 5.50 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has risen over a foot since last weekend. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 6.9 feet by March 10. The ramp at Muscatine is open; some anglers were out tailwater fishing this past week. Unsafe ice conditions. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 6.37 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 8.7 feet by March 10. The Toolsboro landing is open; some anglers were out tailwater fishing this past week. Unsafe ice conditions. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 4.31 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 5.4 feet by March 10. We have not received any tailwater walleye and sauger fishing reports this week for this pool. Unsafe ice conditions.

Tailwater stages have been on the rise. Main channel water temperature is 35 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Some boats have been out tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers. Unsafe ice conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended. Rotten ice is all around the edges; at least one person has gotten wet.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice fishing is not recommended. The inlets are all open and running water. Open water around many of the trees; the ice is gray with lots of water on top.

Lake Darling

Ice fishing is not recommended. Most shoreline ice is gone or rotten. The goose hole out in the middle will be open water in the next day or two; the rest of the ice is a flat gray color.

Lost Grove Lake

The ice is getting sloppy with standing water and slush on top. Use caution, especially anywhere near where water is flowing into or out of the lake. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are drilling a lot of holes to find fish. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are in late ice mode. Best bite is early morning or late afternoon; try down about 14-16 feet in the flooded timber. Be prepared to move to find a hot spot.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Diamond Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try in deeper brush; many fish are 6- to 7-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 7- to 9-inches; try in the dam and basin area.

Gateway Park South

Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Ice thickness is 8-12 inches. The South Arm and under the power lines have been busy areas. Bluegill – Good: Try over rock piles or brush piles in 10-20 feet of water. Most fish are less than 7-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows around brush, stumps or rock near deeper water. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are picking up a few walleye. Try over rock near drop-offs or deeper water. White Bass – Slow: Crappie and walleye anglers are picking up a few white bass.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try around brush and vegetation. Black Crappie – Slow: Try around vegetation or rock edges.

The ice is still holding on in most areas; shorelines will be getting soft with the warmer weather. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Ice thickness is variable; use caution and test ice thickness often.

Lake Miami

Ice thickness varies; use caution and test ice thickness often.

Lake Sugema

Very few anglers have been out. Ice thickness is variable; use caution and test ice thickness often.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness varies; use caution and check ice thickness often. Caution: the area out from the lodge and beach froze up last.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.44 msl. Recreation pool is 904 msl. The lake has come up with the snowmelt; there is open water between the ice and shoreline. Ice thickness varies; use caution and check ice thickness often. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody.

Red Haw Lake

Use caution; variable ice thickness.

Most district lakes have some open water between the shoreline and the ice. Ice thickness is variable. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

As of March 3, anglers were still getting on 10 to 12 inches of ice. Use caution; conditions will deteriorate over the next week. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies in the evenings with live minnows or waxworms on glow jigs in the main lake near roadbeds, brush piles and the creek channel. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try jigging spoons with live minnows or minnow heads fished mid-lake over the creek channel.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Through March, catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock. Cast jigs tipped with twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows. Northern Pike – Fair: Catch pike below the dams and near the mouths of creeks entering the river. Cast jigs tipped with twister tails or swimbaits.

As of March 3, ice anglers were still fishing the larger bodies of water. Ice conditions will deteriorate rapidly over the next week. Ice fishing is not recommended on small ponds. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Trout will be stocked in Big Lake as soon as the ice goes off in March. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Anita

Ice conditions will deteriorate this week. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow: Find fish in 12-18 feet of water out from the campground.

Littlefield Lake

Ice thickness is variable and starting to open up along the shore. Bluegill – Slow: Best bite is in the afternoon. Use the fishing atlas to find one of the cedar tree piles in the lake for best success. Yellow Perch – Slow: Sorting is needed for the larger perch.

Prairie Rose Lake

Ice conditions are variable and will start to deteriorate this week. Use caution if venturing out; check ice thickness often.Black Crappie – Fair: Large black crappies were caught with jigging spoons on the point west of the beach. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills north of the pumphouse in the channel or east of the beach to the jetty in a cedar tree pile. Fish average 8.5-inches.

Anglers are still fishing lakes in the northern part of the district. Ice will deteriorate quickly with the warm temperatures. Use caution and check ice thickness often. For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Fogle Lake S.W.A.

Ice thickness is about 8 inches at the boat ramp. There is open water along the shoreline. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Green Valley Lake

Ice thickness is about 12 inches at the beach boat ramp. There is open water along the shoreline. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Three Mile Lake

Ice thickness is about 10 inches at the main boat ramp. There is open water along the shoreline. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The shoreline has deteriorated, causing open water along the shore. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 6-12 inches of ice. Shorelines have deteriorated causing open water along the shores. Ice fishing is not recommended. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.