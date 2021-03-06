NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Recalls Week Is March 8-12, 2021

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is hosting Vehicle Safety Recalls Week alongside the rest of the nation from March 8-12, 2021. The event coincides with the beginning of Daylight-Saving Time on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Twice a year, as Americans set their clocks forward and back, NHTSA works to remind drivers to use this time to also check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for open safety recalls using the user-friendly VIN Look-Up Tool. This web-based portal allows checks for open safety recalls for vehicles or vehicle-related equipment, such as tires and car seats.

Every recall matters. Why? In 2019, there were 966 safety recalls affecting more than 53 million vehicles and other equipment in the United States, but a quarter of vehicle recalls are unrepaired. This puts drivers, passengers, and others on the road at risk.

“We want to remind drivers across the region that recalls are easy to check, free to check, and free to repair,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “Unfortunately, about 25% of vehicle recalls are not addressed, which puts drivers, passengers, and others on the road at risk. Every vehicle recall is serious and affects your safety and those around you.”

Checking your VIN is easy: The 17-digit number is located on the lower left of your car’s windshield on the driver’s side. Enter this number into the search bar at NHTSA.gov/recalls and, in seconds, you’ll know if your vehicle is subject to an open safety recall.

If your vehicle is affected by a safety recall, contact your dealer to schedule a recall repair. All recall repairs at your local dealership are free. This tool also provides details on any unrepaired recall in your vehicle for at least the past 15 calendar years.

Stay ahead of open recalls by signing up for Recall Alerts. If your vehicle is included in a future recall, you’ll receive an email letting you know. You can also search for open recalls on your car seats, tires, and other vehicle-related equipment.

To help make life a little easier, download NHTSA’s updated SaferCar app to stay informed about your vehicle. Think of the SaferCar app as your virtual garage. Once you download the app, you can add any vehicle or related equipment, like tires, trailers, and car seats. SaferCar notifies you of all related recalls, even directing you to local dealerships, so you can quickly make an appointment and get it fixed for free.

If you think your vehicle may have a safety-related defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Even one complaint is enough to trigger a safety recall. For more information on NHTSA’s Vehicle Recalls Safety Week, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.