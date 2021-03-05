Virtual Legislative Forum is Today

Winn-Worth Betco, Lake Mills Chamber Development, North Iowa Betterment, Forest City Economic Development, Hancock County Economic Development, and the Forest City Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a virtual legislative forum today beginning at 2pm. It will feature State Senator Dennis Guth along with State Representatives Terry Baxter and Henry Stone. Topics facing the state including school funding, taxes, election law, and others may be covered in this online event.

Stone and Guth are expected in live forums which are scheduled for Friday, March 26th at the Mills Theater and the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.

Those who want to participate in the virtual forum can register by visiting winn-worthbetco.com.