Hancock County Proposes 2.6% Increase To Property Taxes Levied

Hancock County is proposing to increase its property taxes levied for budget year 2021/2022 by about 2.6 percent or $157,000 over the estimated 2020/2021 budget. In comparison, the actual tax rates per 1,000 of taxable valuation will decrease slightly. Urban areas will drop by 0.01586 and rural areas by 0.13316. These calculations may sound confusing, but for those properties that have been re-assessed at a higher valuation, that’s where Hancock County plans to make up the $157,000 difference.

Recently the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a 4.4 percent increase in general basic maximum property tax dollars to pay for added general county services during fiscal year 2021-2022. This increase allows Hancock County to add $154,487 into its budget expenditures for courthouse improvements. See copy of resolution here. Resolution-Approving-FY-2021-2022-Maximum-Property-Tax-Dollars

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells the reason behind the increase.

Hancock County also anticipates it will increase Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Revenues by 13 percent or $95,000.

Within the proposed budget increases are: public safety and legal services is expected to increase about 4 percent, physical health and social services +8 percent, county environment and education +6 percent, roads and transportation +1 percent, administration +14 percent, and capital projects +48 percent. Expenditures that are estimated to decrease are: mental health and disabilities at 1 percent, government services to residents will decrease by about 12 percent, and non-program current by about 68 percent.

The public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget will be held Monday, March 8th at 9:15am in the Hancock County Board of Supervisors chambers. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or via go to meetings. See Notice of Public Hearing here. Hancock-County-IA-FY2022-budget-publication