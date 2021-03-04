Six Warrior Women’s Wrestlers Heading to Nationals

The Waldorf women’s wrestlers have had a successful season, and now they will represent Waldorf on the national stage. It was announced yesterday that six team members had been selected for the NAIA national tournament.

Diana Dzaseveza earned the bid for the third time in her career, though she has yet to compete at the national tournament. In 2019 she didn’t compete after earning a bid, and the 2020 national tournament was called off due to COVID-19. Dzaseveza will compete at the 130-pound class where she recently finished runner-up at the Heart of America Conference Tournament.

Akina Yamada and Berenice Espino have also been tabbed for their second national appearance. Yamada earned a bid in 2019 and is the lone Warrior who has competed at nationals. She was an NAIA All-American in 2019. Espino made her first career bid in 2020 but also wasn’t able to compete due to COVID-19. Yamada will compete at 143 after also finishing runner-up at the conference tournament. Espino finished fourth at the conference tournament and will compete at 155-pounds.

Three Warriors will be making their first career appearance at the national tournament. Jenny Castaneda finished fourth at the conference tournament in the 130-pound bracket; she will compete at 123 in the national tournament. Emely Carrillo will compete at 136-pounds, and Elizabeth Carrillo will compete at 143. All three of the first-time Warriors are freshmen.

The NAIA National Women’s Wrestling Championships will occur on March 12th and 13th in Jamestown, North Dakota.