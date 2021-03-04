Iowa Delegation Calls for Additional Taxpayer Advocate Service Staffing in Iowa Offices

Senator Chuck Grassley today joined all six members of the Iowa congressional delegation in a letter requesting additional staffing for the Iowa Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) office.

In a letter to the head of the National Taxpayer Advocate office, the lawmakers highlight concerns that the Iowa TAS office does not have enough staff to assist Iowans with questions and concerns regarding the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“Due to the disruptions and complicated situations faced by Iowans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all of our offices are anticipating a significant increase in constituent requests for assistance with resolving tax issues,” the lawmakers wrote. “Our constituents are already dealing with new unfamiliar situations like unemployment and the Recovery Rebate Credit with reduced ability to get in person help… the ability of our offices to resolve these concerns quickly and effectively depends on an efficient Iowa TAS office, which is under-resourced at a critical time.”

Iowa’s only Local Taxpayer Advocate office, located in Des Moines, serves the entire state to resolve problems with the IRS, including lack of communication from the IRS or financial difficulties.

The members ask that additional staffing be expedited for the Des Moines TAS office, or that Iowans be allowed to work with available staff at other TAS offices to alleviate caseloads.

“We are asking for immediate proactive measures to be taken to mitigate the disruption in casework, such as the temporary transfer of experienced TAS caseworkers to the Des Moines office or the ability for Iowa Congressional offices or their constituents to work with other TAS offices,” the lawmakers concluded.

Each state has at least one Local Taxpayer Advocate who is independent of the local IRS office and reports directly to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

The National Taxpayer Advocate assists all types of taxpayers, including individuals, businesses, and tax exempt entities, to resolve specific problems taxpayers are experiencing with the IRS. This office can help alleviate taxpayers’ problems and identify potential legislative changes to prevent these problems from occurring again.