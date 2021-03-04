IDPH Launches Vaccine Website Amidst Local Concerns

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has launched Vaccinate.Iowa.gov, a new website that provides information about vaccine priority populations and eligibility, resources available for Iowans age 65 and older, and answers to frequently asked questions about vaccine. The site also hosts a locator tool where users can enter their zip code to find vaccine providers near them. Once a provider is selected, appointment scheduling will be done through the provider’s website or scheduling platform. Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages. More vaccine administration information is available at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

To help older Iowans navigate the scheduling process, IDPH is partnering with 211 to provide a dedicated team of vaccine navigators who will schedule appointments for north Iowans age 65 and older who are unable to do so because of technology barriers. This 211 vaccine navigator service will be available starting the week of March 8.

IDPH is encouraging Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.