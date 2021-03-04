HCA Foundation Offers Health Care Scholarships

The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation is offering 75 scholarships, totaling $167,500 to help individuals interested in pursuing or advancing their career in long-term care. This is up from 33 scholarships offered last year. Scholarship opportunities are available for current long-term care employees, veterans and high school students.

“As the past year has demonstrated, our health care workers are so vitally important. We are grateful to have this opportunity, thanks to our generous donors, to grow our scholarship program to support those who are interested in joining the profession and building a long-term career,” said Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation. “For those who choose this profession, it is not just a job; it is a calling. It is a way to build and apply skills to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, while working in a career that is in high-demand and provides exciting opportunities for advancement.”

Scholarship Offerings

The IHCA Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships:

* John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship – This two-year scholarship will provide $3,000 each year to those selected and pursuing a RN degree, with a total amount of $6,000 in scholarship per recipient. A total of 11 scholarships are available. In addition, this scholarship includes the full registration fee for the recipient to attend one day of the IHCA Convention. To be eligible, applicants must be working toward a RN degree and be a current employee of an IHCA member organization. Winners will be recognized during the IHCA Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

* John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Scholarship – This scholarship will provide $3,000 to those selected and pursuing an LPN degree for the 2021-2022 academic year. A total of 10 scholarships are available. In addition, this scholarship includes the full registration fee for the recipient to attend one day of the IHCA Convention. To be eligible, applicants must be working toward an LPN degree and be a current employee of an IHCA member organization. Winners will be recognized during the IHCA Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

* Juckette Family Veteran Scholarship – This $2,000 scholarship is for individuals who are currently serving, or have served, in the U.S. military, National Guard or reserves and are pursuing a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), LPN, RN, certified dietary manager, certified activity professional, social services certification or reimbursement-related certification (MDS, OASIS) program in Iowa. Five of these scholarships are available.

* IHCA Member Employee Scholarship – This scholarship for employees of IHCA, Iowa Center for Assisted Living (ICAL) and Iowa Center for Home Care (ICHC) member organizations looking to advance their health care education. This year, 25 scholarships, at $1,500 each, are available for employees interested in pursuing nursing, health care administration, physical or occupational therapy programs.

* High School Scholarship Made Possible by MolinaCares – This $1,000 scholarship, made possible by MolinaCares, is for Iowa high school seniors, who are in their senior year during the 2020-2021 academic year, and enrolling in a CNA, LPN, RN or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program for the 2021-2022 academic year. It is intended for those interested in a future career in long-term care. Twenty-four scholarships are available.

How to Apply

Eligibility requirements, application guidelines and materials are available online at iowahealthcare.org/foundation. Completed applications are due by May 31.

Winners will be announced in July.