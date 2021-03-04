MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst: Before Passing Another Massive Bill, Iowans Deserve Transparency Around Unspent COVID Funds

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 4, 2021
U. S. Senator Joni Ernst

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined her colleagues Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) on the Senate floor to introduce a proposal that would require full transparency and accounting of unspent funds from previous COVID-19 relief packages—which totals around $1 trillion.

Ernst stated that, before approving another relief package, Iowans deserve to know how and where their money is being spent.

