COVID Vaccinations Enter Another Stage in Winnebago County

Winnebago County is now taking names for the Tier 2 Group 1 of vaccination candidates. According to Julie Sorenson, Director of the Winnebago County Public Health Department, this is in addition to those who are already eligible to get vaccinated.

This group includes individuals with disabilities living in a home setting that are dependent on attendant care staff. They can also be individuals termed as shut ins according to Sorenson.

It is important to note that having a disability alone does not qualify you, you must meet both requirements per the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council & IDPH. Please call Winnebago County Public Health to get on the list 641-585-4763.

Sorenson urges those who are on a list and have not been called to exercise patience. The county only receives a limited number of vaccines per week and is making appointments based on the number of vaccines received.

The Winnebago Public Health Department continues working with their partners: Miller Pharmacy, Mercy Clinic-Forest City, and Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Forest City for those 65 and older. If you are 65 or older please call one of these partners to get on a list with them. These partners are working through their waiting lists, but remember there is currently a vaccine shortage. Winnebago County’s allocation from the state is currently 200 doses and they share these between the partners.