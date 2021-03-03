Local Small Business Can Benefit From Revamped Reinstatement Process

Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a new interagency partnership with Iowa Workforce Development to assist Iowa businesses with the reinstatement process through the Iowa Secretary of State’s Fast Track Filing system. Business owners whose companies have been dissolved are now able to utilize an online system that is shared by the Secretary of State’s Office and Iowa Workforce Development. This will reduce the reinstatement period from 2-4 weeks to just a few days.

“Iowa small businesses always look for ways to be innovative and dynamic in how they serve their customers, and state government should be no different,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This partnership makes the reinstatement process more accessible, effic ient, and significantly reduces wait times from 2-4 weeks to just 1-2 business days. I commend Secretary of State Paul Pate and IWD Director Beth Townsend for their collaborative approa ch to improving the reinstatement process.”