Feenstra: Democrats’ Top Priority is to Take Election Law Away From States

This evening, the House is set to vote on H.R. 1, the bill number that is reserved for Speaker Pelosi’s top priority. This bill attempts to nationalize elections, containing many provisions that would severely infringe on states’ rights and grossly abuse taxpayer dollars. Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) blasted this blatant attempt by Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to take constitutional power away from states and put it in the hands of Washington politicians.