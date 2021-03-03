MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst: Democrats’ “COVID Relief” Bill Punishes Iowa Taxpayers, Rewards Poorly-Run States

AJ Taylor
March 3, 2021

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) continued to fight on behalf of hardworking Iowa taxpayers today, calling out the Democrats’ nearly $2 trillion “COVID relief” package that includes a $350 billion bailout of states who have mismanaged their budgets and had more stringent lock downs.

Ernst noted that Iowa was able to maintain spending levels for the coming year and has full cash reserves.

