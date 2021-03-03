20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 24

This week we have two MBT and KIOW Prep of the Weeks.

Brandon Leber is a senior at Forest City School High School. Leber scored 15 points and collected two blocks, two steals, three assists, seven rebounds in a loss to Aplington-Parkersburg. He also shot 81% from the field, helping Forest City to nearly upset the #1 team in the district final.

Chiara Thompson is a junior at Forest City High School. She finished fourth at the Iowa High School Girls’ State Bowling Championships last week; Thompson’s fourth-place finish is the highest by a male or female bowler ever at state. To score the fourth-place finish, she rolled a career-high series 429.