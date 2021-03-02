West Hancock’s Kelly Will Wrestle in College

Cole Kelly will keep North Iowa Area Community College Wrestling in the family. West Hancock Activities on Twitter announced yesterday that he would wrestle for his dad as a Trojan next season.

Kelly, a multisport star at West Hancock High School, recently finished his senior wrestling season and finished third. It was his second trip to Des Moines and his first medal. Now, he’ll be taking his wrestling talents to Mason City and switch out the red and white for blue and gold.

Cole’s father, Steve – who also finished third at state his senior year of high school – has been the bench boss for NIACC for the past 12 seasons. He has coached 35 NJCAA All-Americans and six national champions during his tenure. The most recent national champ came in 2018 when Austin Anderly won the 141-pound title.

To go along with his third-place state finish, Kelly also racked up his 100th career win and won a conference title this season.