North Star Athletic Association’s Postseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Awards

2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams & Postseason Awards
First Team All-Conference
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Jessi Giles
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Junior
|5-10
|Guard
|Madison, S.D.
|Jordan Zrust
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Soph.
|6-0
|Guard
|Buffalo, Minn.
|Elexis Martinez
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Senior
|5-11
|Forward
|Omaha, Neb.
|Elsie Aslesen
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Junior
|6-1
|Forward/
Center
|Howard, S.D.
|Courtney Olson
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Junior
|5-10
|Forward
|Mandan, N.D.
Second Team All-Conference
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Faith Ross
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Junior
|5-11
|Guard
|Gretna, Neb.
|Maara Nelson
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Senior
|5-9
|Guard
|Carrington, N.D.
|Danneka Voegeli
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-2
|Center
|Winona, Minn.
|Kacie Gross
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|Junior
|5-10
|Forward
|Helena, Mont.
|Savannah Walsdorf
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Soph.
|6-0
|Forward
|Kiel, Wis.
! – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year
@ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
^ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
# – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
$ – 2018-19 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
Postseason Awards
Player of the Year: Jessi Giles – Dakota State (S.D.)
Defensive Player of the Year: Macey Kvilvang – Valley City State (N.D.)
Newcomer of the Year: Elsie Aslesen – Dakota State (S.D.)
Coach of the Year: David Moe – Dakota State (S.D.)
NSAA Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention
Morgan Koepsell – Dakota State (S.D.)
Macey Kvilvang – Valley City State (N.D.)
Tina Lair-VanMeter – Waldorf (Iowa)
Madison Lindauer – Viterbo (Wis.)
Jamie Winkler – Bellevue (Neb.)
Brittiney Seymour – Presentation (S.D.)
NSAA Women’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients
Bellevue (Neb.) – Jamie Winkler
Dakota State (S.D.) – Lex Evans
Dickinson State (N.D.) – Dakota Dosch
Mayville State (N.D.) – Heather Elfering
Presentation (S.D.) – Toné Oglesby
Valley City State (N.D.) – Maara Nelson
Viterbo (Wis.) – Ambree Schlosser
Waldorf (Iowa) – Tina Lair-VanMeter
2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams & Postseason Awards
First Team All-Conference
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Latrelle Franklin #
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Senior
|5-8
|Guard
|Temecula, Calif.
|Kevin Schramm ^
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-6
|Forward
|Roseville, Minn.
|Jack Monis
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|Soph.
|6-5
|Forward
|Oconomowoc, Wis.
|Quincy Minor, Jr.
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Junior
|6-1
|Guard
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|Jemeil King @!
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Junior
|6-5
|Guard
|Oakland, Calif.
Second Team All-Conference
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ht.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Bryce Knox
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-4
|Guard
|Dublin, Calif.
|Jalen Addison
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-2
|Guard
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|Robert Cunitz
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|Junior
|6-3
|Forward
|Kendall, Wis.
|John Ketchel
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Senior
|6-0
|Guard
|Discovery Bay, Calif.
|Ian Kelly
|Presentation (S.D.)
|Senior
|6-5
|Forward
|Aurora, Calif.
! – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year
@ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
^ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
# – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
$ – 2018-19 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
Postseason Awards
Player of the Year: Latrelle Franklin – Mayville State (N.D.)
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Thompson – Valley City State (N.D.)
Newcomer of the Year: Bryce Knox – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Coach of the Year: Darren Tighe – Mayville State (N.D.)
NSAA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention
Connor Entzi – Valley City State (N.D.)
Ronnie Latting – Dakota State (S.D.)
Ajdin Toskic – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Lorenzo Smith – Waldorf (Iowa)
John Evans – Dickinson State (N.D.)
NSAA Men’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients
Bellevue (Neb.) – Jaylen Wiltz
Dakota State (S.D.) – Gare Ewefada
Dickinson State (N.D.) – Jalon Tinnin
Mayville State (N.D.) – Iker Cruz
Presentation (S.D.) – Sean Schuring
Valley City State (N.D.) – Hunter Sand
Viterbo (Wis.) – Lowden Rockweiler
Waldorf (Iowa) – Chett Helming