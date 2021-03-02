North Star Athletic Association’s Postseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Awards

2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams & Postseason Awards

First Team All-Conference

Name School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown Jessi Giles Dakota State (S.D.) Junior 5-10 Guard Madison, S.D. Jordan Zrust Mayville State (N.D.) Soph. 6-0 Guard Buffalo, Minn. Elexis Martinez Bellevue (Neb.) Senior 5-11 Forward Omaha, Neb. Elsie Aslesen Dakota State (S.D.) Junior 6-1 Forward/ Center Howard, S.D. Courtney Olson Dickinson State (N.D.) Junior 5-10 Forward Mandan, N.D.

Second Team All-Conference

Name School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown Faith Ross Bellevue (Neb.) Junior 5-11 Guard Gretna, Neb. Maara Nelson Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 5-9 Guard Carrington, N.D. Danneka Voegeli Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 6-2 Center Winona, Minn. Kacie Gross Viterbo (Wis.) Junior 5-10 Forward Helena, Mont. Savannah Walsdorf Dakota State (S.D.) Soph. 6-0 Forward Kiel, Wis.

Postseason Awards

Player of the Year: Jessi Giles – Dakota State (S.D.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Macey Kvilvang – Valley City State (N.D.)

Newcomer of the Year: Elsie Aslesen – Dakota State (S.D.)

Coach of the Year: David Moe – Dakota State (S.D.)

NSAA Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention

Morgan Koepsell – Dakota State (S.D.)

Macey Kvilvang – Valley City State (N.D.)

Tina Lair-VanMeter – Waldorf (Iowa)

Madison Lindauer – Viterbo (Wis.)

Jamie Winkler – Bellevue (Neb.)

Brittiney Seymour – Presentation (S.D.)

NSAA Women’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients

Bellevue (Neb.) – Jamie Winkler

Dakota State (S.D.) – Lex Evans

Dickinson State (N.D.) – Dakota Dosch

Mayville State (N.D.) – Heather Elfering

Presentation (S.D.) – Toné Oglesby

Valley City State (N.D.) – Maara Nelson

Viterbo (Wis.) – Ambree Schlosser

Waldorf (Iowa) – Tina Lair-VanMeter

2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams & Postseason Awards

First Team All-Conference

Name School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown Latrelle Franklin # Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 5-8 Guard Temecula, Calif. Kevin Schramm ^ Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 6-6 Forward Roseville, Minn. Jack Monis Viterbo (Wis.) Soph. 6-5 Forward Oconomowoc, Wis. Quincy Minor, Jr. Waldorf (Iowa) Junior 6-1 Guard Milwaukee, Wis. Jemeil King @! Bellevue (Neb.) Junior 6-5 Guard Oakland, Calif.

Second Team All-Conference

Name School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown Bryce Knox Dickinson State (N.D.) Senior 6-4 Guard Dublin, Calif. Jalen Addison Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 6-2 Guard Milwaukee, Wis. Robert Cunitz Viterbo (Wis.) Junior 6-3 Forward Kendall, Wis. John Ketchel Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 6-0 Guard Discovery Bay, Calif. Ian Kelly Presentation (S.D.) Senior 6-5 Forward Aurora, Calif.

Postseason Awards

Player of the Year: Latrelle Franklin – Mayville State (N.D.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Thompson – Valley City State (N.D.)

Newcomer of the Year: Bryce Knox – Dickinson State (N.D.)

Coach of the Year: Darren Tighe – Mayville State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention

Connor Entzi – Valley City State (N.D.)

Ronnie Latting – Dakota State (S.D.)

Ajdin Toskic – Dickinson State (N.D.)

Lorenzo Smith – Waldorf (Iowa)

John Evans – Dickinson State (N.D.)