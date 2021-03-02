Sports

North Star Athletic Association’s Postseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Awards

Lake Mills' Chett Helming makes the cut.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal57 mins agoLast Updated: March 2, 2021

2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams & Postseason  Awards  

First Team All-Conference  

Name  School  Class  Ht.  Pos.  Hometown
Jessi Giles  Dakota State (S.D.)  Junior  5-10  Guard  Madison, S.D. 
Jordan Zrust  Mayville State (N.D.)  Soph.  6-0  Guard  Buffalo, Minn. 
Elexis Martinez  Bellevue (Neb.)  Senior  5-11  Forward  Omaha, Neb. 
Elsie Aslesen  Dakota State (S.D.)  Junior  6-1  Forward/ 

Center 

 Howard, S.D. 
Courtney Olson  Dickinson State (N.D.)  Junior  5-10  Forward  Mandan, N.D. 

 

Second Team All-Conference  

Name  School  Class  Ht.  Pos.  Hometown
Faith Ross Bellevue (Neb.)  Junior  5-11  Guard  Gretna, Neb. 
Maara Nelson  Valley City State (N.D.)  Senior  5-9  Guard  Carrington, N.D. 
Danneka Voegeli  Mayville State (N.D.)  Senior  6-2  Center  Winona, Minn. 
Kacie Gross  Viterbo (Wis.)  Junior  5-10  Forward  Helena, Mont. 
Savannah Walsdorf  Dakota State (S.D.)  Soph.  6-0  Forward  Kiel, Wis. 

! – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year
@ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
^ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
# – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
$ – 2018-19 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

Postseason Awards  

Player of the Year: Jessi Giles – Dakota State (S.D.)  

Defensive Player of the Year: Macey Kvilvang – Valley City State (N.D.)  

Newcomer of the Year: Elsie Aslesen – Dakota State (S.D.)  

Coach of the Year: David Moe – Dakota State (S.D.) 

NSAA Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention 

Morgan Koepsell – Dakota State (S.D.)  

Macey Kvilvang – Valley City State (N.D.)  

Tina Lair-VanMeter – Waldorf (Iowa)  

Madison Lindauer – Viterbo (Wis.)  

Jamie Winkler – Bellevue (Neb.)  

Brittiney Seymour – Presentation (S.D.)  

NSAA Women’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients

Bellevue (Neb.) – Jamie Winkler  

Dakota State (S.D.) – Lex Evans  

Dickinson State (N.D.) – Dakota Dosch  

Mayville State (N.D.) – Heather Elfering  

Presentation (S.D.) – Toné Oglesby  

Valley City State (N.D.) – Maara Nelson  

Viterbo (Wis.) – Ambree Schlosser  

Waldorf (Iowa) – Tina Lair-VanMeter  

2020-21 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams & Postseason Awards

First Team All-Conference

Name   School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown
Latrelle Franklin # Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 5-8 Guard Temecula, Calif.
Kevin Schramm ^ Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 6-6 Forward Roseville, Minn.
Jack Monis Viterbo (Wis.) Soph. 6-5 Forward Oconomowoc, Wis.
Quincy Minor, Jr. Waldorf (Iowa) Junior 6-1 Guard Milwaukee, Wis.
Jemeil King @! Bellevue (Neb.) Junior 6-5 Guard Oakland, Calif.

Second Team All-Conference

Name   School Class Ht. Pos. Hometown
Bryce Knox Dickinson State (N.D.) Senior 6-4 Guard Dublin, Calif.
Jalen Addison Valley City State (N.D.) Senior 6-2 Guard Milwaukee, Wis.
Robert Cunitz Viterbo (Wis.) Junior 6-3 Forward Kendall, Wis.
John Ketchel Mayville State (N.D.) Senior 6-0 Guard Discovery Bay, Calif.
Ian Kelly Presentation (S.D.) Senior 6-5 Forward Aurora, Calif.

! – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year
@ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
^ – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
# – 2019-20 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
$ – 2018-19 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

Postseason Awards
Player of the Year:  Latrelle Franklin – Mayville State (N.D.)
Defensive Player of the Year:  Chris Thompson – Valley City State (N.D.)
Newcomer of the Year:  Bryce Knox – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Coach of the Year:  Darren Tighe – Mayville State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention
Connor Entzi – Valley City State (N.D.)
Ronnie Latting – Dakota State (S.D.)
Ajdin Toskic – Dickinson State (N.D.)
Lorenzo Smith – Waldorf (Iowa)
John Evans – Dickinson State (N.D.)

NSAA Men’s Basketball Champions of Character recipients
Bellevue (Neb.) – Jaylen Wiltz
Dakota State (S.D.) – Gare Ewefada
Dickinson State (N.D.) – Jalon Tinnin
Mayville State (N.D.) – Iker Cruz
Presentation (S.D.) – Sean Schuring
Valley City State (N.D.) – Hunter Sand
Viterbo (Wis.) – Lowden Rockweiler
Waldorf (Iowa) – Chett Helming

Source
Nick Huntimer, NSAA Sports Information
